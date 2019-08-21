|
|
Hugh Hayes Kitzrow
Knoxville - Hugh Hayes Kitzrow 59 of Knoxville passed away Friday July 26, 2019. Hugh was a 1978 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN, he completed Officer Candidate School at the University of Tennessee and graduated in 1983. He enlisted in the Marines in 1978 and participated in operation desert storm and desert shield. Hugh was preceded in death by parents, Barbara and Donald Kitzrow. He is survived by son, Harrison Kitzrow and daughter Aliston Kitzrow; brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Jane Kitzrow; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Jim Houston; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday August 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019