Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Hugh Joe Davis

Hugh Joe Davis Obituary
Hugh Joe Davis

Knoxville, TN

Hugh Joe Davis, age 77, of Knoxville went to be with our Lord in Heaven on Monday, April 8, 2019. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Known to family and friends as Joe, he was born in Knoxville, graduated from Holston High School, and immediately joined the United States Army. After 3 years of service, Joe returned to Knoxville and shortly thereafter

started a 40 plus year career with Rohm and Haas in the accounting department. He enjoyed golfing, fishing,

storytelling, and woodworking and was known by his family as a home improvement perfectionist. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John Andrew Davis Jr. and Evelyn Christine Gentry Davis, and his brother, Ronald Andrew Davis. He is

survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jeanne Elaine Cox Davis;

step-son, Brian Matthew Simcox; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Christine Davis Brazille and Matthew Wayne Brazille; daughter and fiance, Ashley Jeanne Davis and Alex Samuel Gaines; mother-in-law Jewell Lynn Davis Cox; fur family, Jasmine, Nakita, and Koda; and a large extended family. Joe's family will receive friends Thursday, April 11th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00pm with a time of

storytelling and celebrating Joe's life starting at 6:45pm. Family and friends will gather at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Hwy on Friday, April 12th at 2:00 pm for a Graveside service with Full Military Honors. Joe loved flowers but memorials in his name may also be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
