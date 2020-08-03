1/1
Hugh Laverne Cardwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Laverne Cardwell

Roane County - Hugh Laverne Cardwell age 85 of Dallas, NC formerly of Roane County passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Gail Dawn Cardwell; son-in-law, Lawrence McGinnis; brother, Richard Cardwell and sister, Betty McCall. Survived by his children and spouses: Dawn and Mike Luttrell, Cheryl Cardwell, Kelly and Teresa Cardwell, and Dana Cardwell; grandchildren, Brittany Brenneman and Brent Hovis; great-grandchildren, Joseph Brenneman and Matthew Hayes along with several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at 10:30 Tuesday morning, August 4th at the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City for graveside services. Rev. C. V. Duff will officiate.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved