Hugh Laverne Cardwell
Roane County - Hugh Laverne Cardwell age 85 of Dallas, NC formerly of Roane County passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Gail Dawn Cardwell; son-in-law, Lawrence McGinnis; brother, Richard Cardwell and sister, Betty McCall. Survived by his children and spouses: Dawn and Mike Luttrell, Cheryl Cardwell, Kelly and Teresa Cardwell, and Dana Cardwell; grandchildren, Brittany Brenneman and Brent Hovis; great-grandchildren, Joseph Brenneman and Matthew Hayes along with several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 10:30 Tuesday morning, August 4th at the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City for graveside services. Rev. C. V. Duff will officiate.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.