Hugh Lawson Needham
Knoxville - Hugh Lawson Needham, age 91, passed from this life on November 29, 2019. He was a life-long resident of Knoxville. Hugh was a loving and devoted father to Phillip Sheldon Needham and Susan Needham Bourdeau Hilton, and loving father-in-law to Robert G Hilton, all of Knoxville. Hugh was also the devoted husband of 52 years to the late Betty Jo Sheldon Needham.
A child of the depression, Hugh walked the family cow to and from pasture behind John Sharps Grocery Store in Park City every day before and after school, eventually getting a job at the store delivering groceries on his bike. Hugh was a graduate of Stair Technical High school, where he learned drafting and became a designer and sign maker, eventually owning several outdoor advertising company's over the years. He was a Veteran of The Korean War, receiving honorable discharges from both the Army and the Navy. A proud 32nd Degree Mason, Hugh was a Charter Member of The Burlington Lodge #763 of The Masonic Order, where he was a member in good standing for 62 years. A friend to many, Hugh brought joy with him every where he went.
Hugh was proceeded in death by parents Burl Henry and Vida M. Rush Needham, his wife Betty Jo Sheldon Needham, and six brothers and sisters.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life and Receiving of Friends on December 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00pm at the Bistro Restaurant on Gay Street in Knoxville, The family requests no flowers but memorials may be made to UT Hospice, 4435 Valley View Drive, 37917, or Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, 37919.
Interment will be at a later date at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2019