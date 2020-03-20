|
Hugh Lee Smelcer
Hugh Lee Smelcer, age 87, of Sevierville, TN reached his heavenly home on March 19, 2020.
He was firm in his faith and a faithful member of Henderson Chapel Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. After serving in the military, he dedicated many years building custom homes throughout the county.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, Ephraim Charles and Lucrettia Ownby Smelcer; infant brother, Homer Smelcer, brothers, Clyde and Dorothy Smelcer, Winfred and Grace Smelcer, Clay Smelcer, and Newell and Loretta Smelcer; sisters, Mae and Ray Fox and Ruth and Charles Watts. Father and mother in law, Charles and Parlie Brackins; brother and sister-in-laws, Donald Brackins, Eugene Brackins, Luther Brackins, Woody Brackins, Josephine Richardson, Doyle Brackins, Dee Brackins, and David Brackins.
Hugh is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Erma Brackins Smelcer and four children: sons, Tim Smelcer, Robin and Cindy Smelcer, Greg and Gail Smelcer; daughter, Debbie and Dale Reagan. Granddaughters, Amber and Michael Harper and Chelsea and Garrett Summers; Grandsons, Jonathan and Stacey Smelcer and Ethan and Emily Smelcer. Great Grandchildren, Easton and Emmett Smelcer, Harlynn Smelcer, and Owen and Judah Harper. Brothers-in-law, Ted and Mary Jane Brackins, Jim Richardson, and sisters-in-law, Fayetta Smelcer, Phyllis and Bill Arnold, Leah Brackins, Faye Brackins, Joyce Brackins, and Cheri Brackins. Several loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Home Instead, UT Home Health, Caris Hospice, and Veterans Affairs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, (5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919), Henderson Chapel Baptist Church, (407 Henderson Road, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863), or the Pigeon Forge Baptist Cemetery Fund, (P. O. Box 98, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868).
Due to the recommendation of the CDC for public gatherings there will only be a private service held. Friends are invited to sign our on-line register book at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020