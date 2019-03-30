Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel-Lynch Cemetery
Hugh Lynn Smith Obituary
Hugh Lynn Smith

Powell, TN

Hugh Lynn Smith, age 73, of Powell, TN passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home. Hugh was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved watching the UT Vols and all things orange. He was preceded in death by his mother Edna Smith, and brothers Doug and Steve Smith. He is survived by his spouse Anthony Hines; brother Michael Smith and many cousins. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow at 8:00 pm. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Bethel-Lynch Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Full Military Honors conducted by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
