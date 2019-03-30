|
|
Hugh Lynn Smith
Powell, TN
Hugh Lynn Smith, age 73, of Powell, TN passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home. Hugh was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved watching the UT Vols and all things orange. He was preceded in death by his mother Edna Smith, and brothers Doug and Steve Smith. He is survived by his spouse Anthony Hines; brother Michael Smith and many cousins. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow at 8:00 pm. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Bethel-Lynch Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Full Military Honors conducted by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019