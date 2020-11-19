1/1
Hugh Richard Brashear Jr.
Hugh Richard Brashear, Jr.

Farragut & Tellico Village - Hugh Richard Brashear, Jr., age 91, died November 14, 2020. Hugh was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and served in the Korean War. In May 1962 Hugh graduated with honors in the top 5% of his class in Electrical Engineering and Physics from Oklahoma State University. He was recognized and awarded Eta Kappa Nu Association, Phi Kappa Phi and Wentz Service Scholarship.

Hugh began working at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1962 and served 32 years with acumen and alacrity and retired with several US Patents to his name. Hugh worked on many projects including the Apollo Space Program and the Superconducting Super Collider. Hugh was section head of research instruments when he retired.

Upon retirement Hugh immediately devoted his life to his community. He was a founder of Loudon County Habitat for Humanity and spearheaded the building of five Zero Energy houses in partnership with ORNL and TVA. In 2002 one of homeowners of these houses signed the first Green Power Switch residential contract, bringing national and international attention to Loudon County. His vision made Loudon County a leader among Habitat affiliates in building houses to Energy Star/Earth Craft specifications.

Hugh and his wife, Jody, worked tirelessly with Habitat and received many recognitions of their service over the years including a State of Tennessee Senate Proclamation and House of Representatives Joint Resolution #1216. The Mayor of Loudon County proclaimed April 2, 2018 as Hugh and Jody Brashear Day. Other awards included the 1999 Rotary Club of Lenoir City and Tellico Lake's Solomon Award for Vocational Service; the 2014 Tellico Village Honor Award for Community Service; and the 2017 Loudon County Leadership Hall of Fame Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Hugh is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jody Brashear; sons Dane Richard Brashear and Charles Hugh Brashear; grandsons Kyle and Blake; and half-siblings Renee Smith and John Neufeld.

The family would like to thank Quality Private Duty Care for their care during Hugh's final days.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Community Church at Tellico Village on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks will be required. If you plan to attend the service, please make a reservation at tellicochurch.com/events. The service will be live-streamed at tellicochurch.com/watch. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to Loudon County Habitat for Humanity, 238 Highway 70 W, Lenoir City, TN 37771.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Hugh Brashear. www.clickfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Community Church at Tellico Village
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
