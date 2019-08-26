|
Hugh Richard (Dick) Bush
Knoxville - Hugh Richard (Dick) Bush, 84, passed away August 24, 2019 after an extended time with Alzheimer's. He was a 1954 graduate of Young High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Tennessee and served briefly in the Air Force. He then worked in sales and in the steel business, retiring as the shop foreman for Tucker Steel/Beverly Steel Corporation. Dick loved the water and enjoyed a brief time boat racing. He was the 1964 National Outboard Association World Champion. He was also an avid bass fisherman. He enjoyed fishing bass tournaments and camping with his family. Dick was a strong Christian and a member & deacon of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Willard & Shirley Bush Ballew. He leaves to mourn his wife of 56 years, Jeanette. He also leaves two children Ed (Angie) Bush and Kelli (Steve) Baker, along with grandchildren Hayden (Tara) Baker, Christian Baker, Thomas Bush and Grant Bush. The family will receive friends at Berry Highland South on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The service will follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Berry Highland South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Arrangements by Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019