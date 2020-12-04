Hugh Stewart Bosson Jr.
Trinity - Hugh Stewart Bosson, Jr., age 92 of Trinity, AL, formerly of Knoxville, passed away November 14, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Karen John; son, Hugh Stewart Bosson, III; four grandchildren, Shea Vest, Haley Garcia, Jay Butler, and Lacy Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Elsie Vest, and Lydia Vest. Hugh was born in Cuyahoga Falls and raised in Knoxville. He was a graduate of UT and retired from TVA. Graveside services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Friday, November 20, 2020 with full military honors. Rocky Glenn officiating. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com
