Hugh Wilson YarbroKnoxville - In loving memory of Hugh Wilson Yarbro who passed peacefully June 8, 2020. Born in Jackson, TN, February 25, 1936; a graduate of Jackson High School, and attended Lambuth College. He served in the Naval Reserves, and was an active member in the Ancient and Honorable Fraternity of Free and Accepted Mason St. Johns Lodge, and the Chota Lodge in Knoxville, TN. Also, Hugh was active with the Volunteer State Honor Guard. A career Insurance Professional with Shelter Insurance, and later owned an Independent Agency. Hugh spent his life focused on family, Church, and friends. We are all better from knowing him. As active member at Faith Fellowship CP Church, singing in the Choir and the fellowship brought him joy.Hugh is survived by wife Mary Nell Yarbro, Daughter's Beth Sherwin and Kathy Underwood. Grandchildren Mike Sherwin and wife Danielle Sherwin, Brad Sherwin of Tampa, FL, Kristy Titus and husband TJ Titus, and Hunter Underwood. Great-grandchildren Elle Sherwin, Cole Sherwin, and Cooper Sherwin of Tampa, FL and Rownan Titus.We all thank God for giving us Hugh.A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at Faith Fellowship CP Church in Lenoir City, Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm.