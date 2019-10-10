Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Indian Bluff Cemetery
Briceville, TN
View Map
Huston Ray Braden


1934 - 2019
Huston Ray Braden Obituary
Huston Ray Braden

Knoxville - Huston Ray Braden, age 85 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Huston was born on July 29, 1934 to the Late William R. Braden and Stella Hooks Braden. Huston was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army.

Huston is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sheryl Ann Braden Jenks; sisters, Lorene Braden, Barbara Daugherty, Maxie Beam Sharp, Evelyn Gibson; brothers, Ken, Donnie & W.R.(Dub) Braden.

He is survived by: wife, Rose Braden of Knoxville; son Keith & Shanon Braden of Greenback; daughters, Sonya & Tim Martin of Talbot, Debbie & Kenny Sharp of Lake City, Dawn & Dan Lander of Monument, CO; brothers, Eddie & Brenda Braden of Lake City, Tom & Pam Braden of Lake City; sisters-in-laws, Mrs. W.R (Brenda) Braden of Briceville, Mrs. Donnie (Pat) Braden of Briceville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of Special Family and Friends.

A Special Thank you to the staff of the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and neighbors Amanda & Brad Woods, Nathan & Kelly Blanton, and Mary Jane Kelly.

Visitation: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips & Bro. Adam Braden officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel at 9:15 AM on Saturday October 12, 2019 to go in procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

You may also view Huston's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
