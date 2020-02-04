Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Rockwood, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hyda Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hyda R. Evans


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hyda R. Evans Obituary
Hyda R. Evans

Rockwood - Mrs. Hyda R. Evans, age 62 of Rockwood, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 3rd, 2020. She was born on July 19th, 1957 in Rockwood, TN. Hyda was co-owner of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood with her husband, Thomas R. "Butch" Evans Jr. Her faith in Christ was evident to her family and friends. She was a prayer warrior for so many people. She taught children's choir for a number of years at Asbury Methodist Church in the Eureka Community and later attended First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Best Friend. Everyone who knew her felt the warm embrace of her huge heart, as she treated everyone as family and cared for so many. She is preceded in death by her parents: Van & Elizabeth Robertson, Brothers: Darryl Robertson & Richard Robertson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory:

Husband of 39 years:Thomas R. "Butch" Evans Jr. of Rockwood, TN

Children:Lindsey Evans Lewallen (Brad) of Knoxville, TN

Aylor Evans of Rockwood, TN

Misty Marsh (Curt) of Oakdale, TN

Grandchildren:Rhett Nelson of Oakdale, TN

Aidan & Lydia Lewallen of Knoxville, TN

Brother:Fred Robertson (Sandy) of Rockwood, TN

Half-sister:Barbara Jean Bogart (Link) of Baltimore, MD

Special Friends:Peggy Bowman, Belinda Morgan, Ellen Mynatt, and Connie Bogart

Several nieces, nephews, & cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow on Friday at 11:00 am ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Hyda R. Evans.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hyda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -