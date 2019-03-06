|
|
Hyrum Plaas
Knoxville, TN
HYRUM PLAAS - age 90, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 1, 2019 after a long,
valiant battle with cardiovascular
disease. He was born October 17, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Plaas and Louise Emma Schubert Plaas. He met the love of his life, Johanna Emilie Maria Westerduin, at Brigham Young University and they were married on August 26, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple. He is preceeded in death by his
parents, William and Louise Plaas; sister, Ingeborg Plaas Smith; wife, Johanna W. Plaas; and daughter, Stephanie Plaas Dalton. Survivors include children Kristina Maria Plaas, William Paul Plaas (Sherri Keene), and Julia Plaas Chlarson (Daniel); twenty grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hyrum grew up in Salt Lake City, UT, graduating from Granite High School and the University of Utah (BA '52, MA '54, PhD '59). He was a professor of political science at Brigham Young University, Pacific University, University of Nevada-Reno, and the University of Tennessee. He was an outstanding researcher, educator, and champion of students. He was recognized by the UT College of Arts and Sciences for his exemplary work as an academic advisor.
Hyrum served as an assistant to Governors George Clyde (UT) and Buford Ellington (TN). He was director of the Bureau of Public Administration at the University of Tennessee and served on the Appalachian Regional Commission, authoring pioneering legislation to establish regionalization of healthcare and a
system of emergency medical services. He was a non-physician member of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, where he continued his efforts to improve emergency medical services in both urban and rural communities.
Blessed with a beautiful bass-baritone voice, Hyrum enjoyed singing all his life. He was a member of Sacre Dulce Chorus in Salt Lake City, serving as an assistant director. After moving to Tennessee, he became a member of the Knoxville Choral Society. Later he joined the UT Opera workshop and performed in musicals at Clarence Brown Theater. He was a founding member of the Knoxville Opera Company chorus.
Hyrum was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in church leadership positions most of his life. A humble servant of Jesus Christ, he blessed the lives of many church members as a high councilor, leader of a young single adult congregation, and later as patriarch of the Knoxville Tennessee Stake.
Services to honor the life of Hyrum Plaas will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11837 Grigsby Chapel Road, Knoxville, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 6:30 PM. The funeral, under the
direction of Bishop Jason Bohne, will be at 7:00 PM. A private family interment service will be held at Highland South Memorial Park on Saturday, March 9 at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given in memory of Hyrum Plaas to the Stephanie Plaas Dalton Scholarship Endowment at the University of Tennessee School of Music, University of Tennessee Foundation, 1525 University Avenue, Knoxville TN 37921.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019