|
|
Ida Janell Sullinger
Knoxville - Sullinger, Ida JANELL nee Rolen 76 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by daughter; Elizabeth Gayle Sharp; granddaughter, Stormy Sharp. Janell is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Stanley Sullinger; son, Tony and wife, Sharon Sullinger; daughter, Kerra and husband, Darrell Wiser; grandchildren, Mikaella, Alissa, William Sullinger and Jared Wiser; additional family. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 3rd from 12-2 pm with funeral service following at 2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Groos officiating. Burial will take place after funeral service at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37919 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019