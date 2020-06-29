Ida Louella Stanford, age 72, departed this life on June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN, the daughter of Mary Katherine Brown Stanford and Early Matthews on February 4, 1948. Ida was a graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1966. She worked for Knox County Schools Special Division as a Deputy Sheriff and after completing law enforcement training, she became an Armed Security Officer. Ida also worked as a server at Old Country Buffet Restaurant until retiring in 1997. She was a member of Overcoming Believers Church.
Preceded in death by her parents and nephews, Gerald and Phillip Stanford.
Survived by her loving children, Earl C. Martin, Peter M. Martin, Debora K. Martin, Kimberly K. (Philip) Carlisle and Kendrick Powell; grandchildren, Christopher Aaron Hardin, Sophia Ayanna Jensen, Christian Martin, Imani Powell and Bishop Cooper Powell; great granddaughter, Autumn Rayne Hardin; brother, Earl M. "Fella" (Delores) Stanford, Jr.; special niece, Lisa Stanford; special nephew, Marcus Stanford; best friend, Pamela Jordan and a host of other family and friends including her significant other, best friend, Dannie "Mr. Duke" Jones.
Thursday, July 2, 2020, A private graveside will take place. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Face masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers may be delivered to 2104 Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917 up until Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.