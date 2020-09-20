1/1
Ida Pauleta Brewer Carney
Ida Pauleta Brewer Carney

Knoxville - Ida Pauleta Brewer Carney, age 98, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born and raised in Sharp's Chapel, TN, Pauleta married and relocated to Weakley County before returning to Knoxville, where she remained until her passing. A long-time member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, Pauleta's love, strength and determination was always evident, along with her quick wit and contagious smile. She was deeply loved by all of her family and those that knew her. Pauleta enjoyed several hobbies including puzzles, collecting postage stamps, and gardening, but her most passionate hobby was quilting and it showed in the intricate detail of each hand-stitched quilt that she made - many of which were passed down to her children and grandchildren. Pauleta was preceded in death by husband Charles Thomas Carney, Sr. She is survived by her children, sons Charles Thomas, Jr. (Ida) and Hubert (Patti) of Knoxville, daughter Francis Powers, of Austin, TX, sister Hazel Smith (John), and seven grandchildren. We are especially grateful to the hospice team for their support. In addition, we extend a special note of gratitude to Kari and Amy, Pauleta's home healthcare assistants. Your daily support allowed her to remain comfortable at home. Thank you all! A graveside remembrance will be held at 11am Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Union Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Maynardville, TN. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that you make a donation or volunteer to support your favorite charity. A life lived in support of others is a life worthwhile! Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Primitive Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
