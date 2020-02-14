Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Highland South Cemetery
Ida Shown Obituary
Ida Shown

Knoxville - Ida Mae Shown, age 88, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord February 14, 2020. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas Shown. Survivors include children, Shirley, Becky, Karen, Timmy and Tommy, several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
