Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:45 AM
Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery
Ila May Augusta Johnson Grissom Obituary
Ila May Augusta Johnson Grissom

Knoxville - Ila May Augusta Johnson Grissom, age 95 of Knoxville passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Grissom. Survived by her daughter Marsha of Knoxville; brother, Hardy Johnson of Knoxville; sister, Madelyn Johnson Loy of Schoolcraft, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Ann Loy Steffler, Darryl Grissom and Jeff Grissom; several cousins. As a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church, Ila was active for many years in all phases of the Women's Missionary Union and served as Librarian for the Salem Media Library. A receiving of friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will gather Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:45 AM at Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. John Holland officiating. Condolences may be express at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 9 to June 10, 2019
