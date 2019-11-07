Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Cemetery
Illa Ruth Moore

Illa Ruth Moore Obituary
Illa Ruth Moore

Sevierville - Illa Ruth Moore, age 93 of Sevierville, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank A. Moore, grandson Johnny Rogers, parents John Marshall and Lela Maples Caughron, brothers Dot, Alger, Jack and Troy Caughron, sister Mary Moore.She is survived by her daughter Patsy Rogers and husband Otha Roy Rogers, grandson Scott Rogers, sister Fern Baker, several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Rev. Dallas Moore and Rev. Justin Randolph will officiate. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday in Zion Hill Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
