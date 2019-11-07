|
|
Illa Ruth Moore
Sevierville - Illa Ruth Moore, age 93 of Sevierville, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank A. Moore, grandson Johnny Rogers, parents John Marshall and Lela Maples Caughron, brothers Dot, Alger, Jack and Troy Caughron, sister Mary Moore.She is survived by her daughter Patsy Rogers and husband Otha Roy Rogers, grandson Scott Rogers, sister Fern Baker, several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Rev. Dallas Moore and Rev. Justin Randolph will officiate. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday in Zion Hill Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019