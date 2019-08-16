Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilona Ivkovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilona Elizabeth Ivkovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilona Elizabeth Ivkovich Obituary
Ilona Elizabeth Ivkovich

Knoxville -

Ilona Elizabeth Ivkovich, age 72, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Ilona was a retired floral designer from Walt Disney World. She was a devout Catholic and a dedicated dog lover. Her hobbies included sewing and crafts.

She is preceded in death by: Parents, George and Betty Ivkovich; Nephew, Dale Talley. Survived by: Sister, Suzanne Talley; Nieces and Nephews, Michelle Chreptak, Carrie Krueger and husband, Scott; Great-Nieces and Nephews, Jonathan Krueger, Joey Krueger, Scarlett Coffman and several other Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

No services are planned at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now