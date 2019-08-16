|
Ilona Elizabeth Ivkovich
Knoxville -
Ilona Elizabeth Ivkovich, age 72, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Ilona was a retired floral designer from Walt Disney World. She was a devout Catholic and a dedicated dog lover. Her hobbies included sewing and crafts.
She is preceded in death by: Parents, George and Betty Ivkovich; Nephew, Dale Talley. Survived by: Sister, Suzanne Talley; Nieces and Nephews, Michelle Chreptak, Carrie Krueger and husband, Scott; Great-Nieces and Nephews, Jonathan Krueger, Joey Krueger, Scarlett Coffman and several other Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
No services are planned at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019