Ima King
Knoxville - Ima Mae O'Dell King, age 82 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord and join her parents on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, while spending time with family in Cades Cove. She worked alongside her entire family in their business, Ima King Auditing and Inventory Services, counting retail stores in every direction while leaving her legacy everywhere she went.
Ima is preceded in death by father, Harrison Taft O'Dell; mother, Gladys Moyers O'Dell and infant brother, Junior Leon O'Dell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas William King, Sr; son, Thomas William King Jr; daughters, Kelly King (Phil) Keener, Tracey Dawn (Robbie) Banks; grandchildren, Thomas William King III, Tiffany (John) Griffith, Matthew Keener, Ashley Marie Cauthron; great-grandchildren, Zoey Mae Cauthron and Leo Wallace Griffith; brother, Bob (Judy) O'Dell; sisters, Wilma Kelly, Donna (Lonnie) Kemper; several nieces, nephews and several others she considered family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 7:00-8:00pm at Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, officiated by Rev. Dana Fachman. Friends are invited to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com
.