1/1
Ima King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ima's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ima King

Knoxville - Ima Mae O'Dell King, age 82 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord and join her parents on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, while spending time with family in Cades Cove. She worked alongside her entire family in their business, Ima King Auditing and Inventory Services, counting retail stores in every direction while leaving her legacy everywhere she went.

Ima is preceded in death by father, Harrison Taft O'Dell; mother, Gladys Moyers O'Dell and infant brother, Junior Leon O'Dell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas William King, Sr; son, Thomas William King Jr; daughters, Kelly King (Phil) Keener, Tracey Dawn (Robbie) Banks; grandchildren, Thomas William King III, Tiffany (John) Griffith, Matthew Keener, Ashley Marie Cauthron; great-grandchildren, Zoey Mae Cauthron and Leo Wallace Griffith; brother, Bob (Judy) O'Dell; sisters, Wilma Kelly, Donna (Lonnie) Kemper; several nieces, nephews and several others she considered family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 7:00-8:00pm at Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, officiated by Rev. Dana Fachman. Friends are invited to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved