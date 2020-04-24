Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ima Obenschain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ima Sue Obenschain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ima Sue Obenschain

Knoxville - Ima Sue McBee Obenschain (Nana) age 82 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. She attended Reunion Baptist Church, and retired from TMSI. She also worked at the Palm Beach Co. for thirty years. Preceded in death by husband, James "Jim" Obenschain; mother, Ferrell McBee; father, Hodge McBee; sisters, Bessie Keck, Jessie Price, and Wanda Lowe; brother, Herbert McBee. She is survived by son, Greg Obenschain and wife Lesli; daughter, Jamie Davenport and husband, Joseph; grandchildren, August and Chapel Obenschain, and Cooper Davenport; sisters, Pat Estridge and Jane Bumgarner; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday April 27, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Sue's memory to Reunion Baptist Church or to a . Online guest register and obituary can be found at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ima's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -