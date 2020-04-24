|
Ima Sue Obenschain
Knoxville - Ima Sue McBee Obenschain (Nana) age 82 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. She attended Reunion Baptist Church, and retired from TMSI. She also worked at the Palm Beach Co. for thirty years. Preceded in death by husband, James "Jim" Obenschain; mother, Ferrell McBee; father, Hodge McBee; sisters, Bessie Keck, Jessie Price, and Wanda Lowe; brother, Herbert McBee. She is survived by son, Greg Obenschain and wife Lesli; daughter, Jamie Davenport and husband, Joseph; grandchildren, August and Chapel Obenschain, and Cooper Davenport; sisters, Pat Estridge and Jane Bumgarner; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday April 27, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Sue's memory to Reunion Baptist Church or to a . Online guest register and obituary can be found at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020