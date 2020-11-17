1/1
Imogene Cooper
Powell - Imogene Cooper, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother died Sunday November 15th, 2020 in Powell at the age of 89. She is survived by daughters, Liz Coates (Butch) and Elaine Cline (Jim); sons, Shayne Cooper (Kristy) and Jonathan Cooper; sisters, Betty Cooper, Juanita Ferguson and Mary Ruth Hood; seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; special friend Barbara Duggan and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Cooper; son, Jerry Dennis Cooper and step-son, Gary Cooper. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 p.m. at Bell's Campground Cemetery Thursday, November 19th for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service. Rev. Keith Tillman will officiate. Honorary pallbearers include: Shayne Cooper, Jonathan Cooper, Eli Cooper, Gage Cooper, Mike Cline, Storm Cline and Jimmy Cooper. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cooper family and invites you to sign view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Bell's Campground Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
