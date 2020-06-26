Imogene Dukes
1932 - 2020
Imogene Dukes

Knoxville - Dukes, Imogene, of Knoxville, Tennessee, born August 29, 1932 and went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God of the Union Assembly, a member of the Red Hat Mermaids, and an avid traveler. She loved to crochet and to fish. After raising 5 children on her own, her greatest love was time with family. Imogene was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend T.R. and Bertha McEntyre, twin sister Lorene McEntyre, sister Sarah Wiggs, daughter Donna Jean Coker, daughter-in-law Donna Kay Coker, and granddaughter Jordan Moyers. She is survived by her sisters Evelyn Latham of Rockford, Frances McCarter of Knoxville, children Darlene and Jack Moyers, Darden (D.P.) and Jeanne Coker, Barbara Smith, Connie and Jerry Gardner, Karen and Todd Taylor, 26 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Church of God of the Union Assembly. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. David Simmons officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Serving as pallbearers are her 7 grandsons: Scott Moyers, Paul Moyers, Cameron Coker, Chris Anderson, Jonathan Bohanan, Ty Blakely and William Taylor. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Church of God of the Union Assembly
JUN
28
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Church of God of the Union Assembly
JUN
29
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Bookwalter Cemetery
