Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene Ellis (Toby) Prince

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Imogene (Toby) Ellis Prince

Seymour - Imogene (Toby) Ellis Prince of Seymour, Tennessee, formerly of West Knoxville, passed away May 30, 2019, after suffering from prolonged illnesses. Born November 3rd, 1930, to Nettie Magnolia (Troutman) Ellis and Thomas Franklin Ellis, the youngest of their 15 children. After graduating from Karns High School in 1950, she worked at Standard Knitting Mills, Kay's Ice Cream, and Hamrick's Department Store.

Preceded in death by parents, siblings, husband Robert Lewis Prince, son David Richard Prince III, and her beloved Chihuahua and constant companion Prince Pagan Parker. Survived by her devoted daughter Robilyn Patrice Prince, Pagan's daughter Ting- Ting.

She will be interred at New Gray Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee in a private ceremony.

Arrangements handled by Baldwin Cremation & Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to www.FightingForTheBullys.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.