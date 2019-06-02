|
|
Imogene (Toby) Ellis Prince
Seymour - Imogene (Toby) Ellis Prince of Seymour, Tennessee, formerly of West Knoxville, passed away May 30, 2019, after suffering from prolonged illnesses. Born November 3rd, 1930, to Nettie Magnolia (Troutman) Ellis and Thomas Franklin Ellis, the youngest of their 15 children. After graduating from Karns High School in 1950, she worked at Standard Knitting Mills, Kay's Ice Cream, and Hamrick's Department Store.
Preceded in death by parents, siblings, husband Robert Lewis Prince, son David Richard Prince III, and her beloved Chihuahua and constant companion Prince Pagan Parker. Survived by her devoted daughter Robilyn Patrice Prince, Pagan's daughter Ting- Ting.
She will be interred at New Gray Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee in a private ceremony.
Arrangements handled by Baldwin Cremation & Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to www.FightingForTheBullys.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019