|
|
Imogene Flynn Ownby
Pigeon Forge, TN
Imogene Flynn Ownby, of Pigeon Forge, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was a long time member of Henderson Chapel Baptist Church. She and her husband Dott sang at many churches through Sevier and surrounding counties. In later years they joined with Reece Helton and formed the Victory Trio.She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 1/2 years, Dott Everette Ownby; parents, John and Maude Flynn; brothers, Troy, Clyde, Cecil, and Rex Flynn; aunt, Georgie Toomey. Survivors include her Daughter and Son-in-law: Wanda Ruth and Bobby Gene Bradley; Son: Michael Everette Ownby; Nephew: Harold Flynn and wife Glenda; Special family: Joe and Linda Beason. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Henderson Chapel Baptist Church General Fund, 407 Henderson Road, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Sunday with funeral service following at 6 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Dwayne White and Rev. Rick Loveday officiating. Interment 11 AM Monday in Shiloh Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019