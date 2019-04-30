|
Imogene Henderson Ward
Kodak, TN
Imogene Henderson Ward, age 88, of Kodak, went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones on April 27, 2019.
She was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church, and dearly loved her church family. She was a retiree of Lay Packing Company.
She is preceded in death by her
husband, Paul Ward; parents, Sam and Mattie Henderson; brothers, Dallas, Ralph, Winfred, Francis, and Tom;
sisters, Estalee, Louella, Mae Belle, Beulah and Julia; and son-in-law, Charles Troutt.
She is survived by daughters; Peggy Ward Troutt and
special friend, Bill Lusby; Michelle Ward Rule and husband, Roger Rule; grandchildren; Adam Burnett and wife, Marcy; Amanda Ballard and husband, Joseph; Megan Huffaker and fiance, Adam Snyder; great-grandchildren, Emma, Connor, and Braydon Burnett, Anna and Landon Ballard; sister, Flora Catlett; special friend, Helen Cline, and many dear nieces and nephews.
Imogene was a two-time colon cancer survivor and most recently suffered from Lewy Body dementia. She never focused on her challenges, but repeated to all, "You have to keep going". She had a very strong work ethic and was the youngest of 12 children.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the loving people at Imogene's recent residence, The Pointe at Lifespring and to U. T. Hospice services. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to7 pm, on April 30, 2019 at Beech Springs Baptist Church in Kodak. A Celebration of Life service will follow led by Rev Sam Grindstaff with Rev Brandon Cate. The family and friends will gather on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:45 am for an 11 am Graveside Service at Beech Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beech Springs Baptist Church, 337 W. Mount Road, Kodak, TN 37764, or to Hospice Promise Foundation, c/o UT Hospice Knoxville, 4435 Valley View Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 is handling the arrangements. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019