Imogene Layman Morgan
Knoxville - Imogene Layman Morgan, age 96, went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 10, 2019 at NHC Ft. Sanders in Knoxville. She was born August 19, 1923 on the ancestral Layman family farm on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County, Tennessee. Her parents, both of whom predeceased her, were James Lemley (Lem) Layman and his wife, the former Nieta Ruth Patterson. Soon after graduating from Sevier County High School, Imogene left her family farm home to join an aunt, Ola Layman McTeer, in Pasadena, California. She lived in the Los Angeles area until the 1990s, when she returned to East Tennessee. She was also predeceased by her brother, Clyde Mitchell Layman (Sybil) and sister, Mary Ruth Layman. She is survived by her nephew, Ed Layman (Judy) and grand nephew, Greg Mitchell Layman (Donna), of Sevier County and third grand niece and nephew, Shelby and Mitchell Layman; second grand niece, Sheryl Hazelwood (Don) and third grand nieces and nephews, Sydney, Boston, Raleigh, and Kingston Hazelwood, of Ohio. Also surviving are first cousins, Jack E. Smith and Earl R. Layman (Dorcus), of Knoxville. Graveside service will be 2pm on Monday at Cummings Chapel Cemetery in Sevierville. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 400 Everett Road, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019