Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
McGinnis-Harrell Cemetery
Grainger County, TN
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
McGinnis-Harrell Cemetery
Grainger County
Knoxville - Imogene Manning McGinnis, of Knoxville, age 88, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Grainger County. She was employed for many years at various banks in Knoxville and Oak Ridge and enjoyed decorating birthday cakes for friends and family. Preceded in death by husband of 64 years J.L. McGinnis; daughter Fayrene Ownby; granddaughter Laura Ownby Sprain; sisters Ann Poore and Jane Reed; brother J.C. Manning. Survived by daughter Mary Ruth Lay (Darrell) of Corryton; grandson Clinton Ownby (Christina); great grandsons Kyle Ownby (Christina) and Ethan Sprain; great granddaughter Ava Ownby; sister-in-law Mary Lou Lay (Bobby); and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McGinnis-Harrell Cemetery, in care of Charles Coffey, 1176 Johnson Loop, Washburn, TN, 37888. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Bob Lay and Gerald Lay officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at McGinnis-Harrell Cemetery (Grainger County) for 11am interment. Online condolence may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
