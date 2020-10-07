Imogene Miller
Blaine - Imogene "Jean" Perrin Miller, 89, of Blaine, sadly passed away Tuesday afternoon October 6, 2020 at her home.
Imogene has gone to join family that have passed before her; husband, Bobby Miller; parents, Jim and Elizabeth (Clowers) Perrin; sister, Alva Perrin Walker; Brothers, Bud Perrin, Harold (Betty) Perrin, and Troy (Connie) Perrin.
She is survived by her daughters; Sherry (Miller) Bailey, Karen (Phillip) Armstrong, and Connie (Miller) Erwin. She was a grandmother of 7 - great grandmother of 12 - and great great grandmother of 2 who all knew Imogene as "Mamaw Jean."
Imogene also leaves behind her baby sister Wanda (Roy) Grey, and her brother Billy Ray (Mildred) Perrin.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Crystal and Stephanie with UT Hospice
Friends may drop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 12:00pm - 5:00pm. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with services to follow at 7pm with Jeff "Pete" Higgs officiating.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am at Grainger Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com
.