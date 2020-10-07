1/1
Imogene Miller
Imogene Miller

Blaine - Imogene "Jean" Perrin Miller, 89, of Blaine, sadly passed away Tuesday afternoon October 6, 2020 at her home.

Imogene has gone to join family that have passed before her; husband, Bobby Miller; parents, Jim and Elizabeth (Clowers) Perrin; sister, Alva Perrin Walker; Brothers, Bud Perrin, Harold (Betty) Perrin, and Troy (Connie) Perrin.

She is survived by her daughters; Sherry (Miller) Bailey, Karen (Phillip) Armstrong, and Connie (Miller) Erwin. She was a grandmother of 7 - great grandmother of 12 - and great great grandmother of 2 who all knew Imogene as "Mamaw Jean."

Imogene also leaves behind her baby sister Wanda (Roy) Grey, and her brother Billy Ray (Mildred) Perrin.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Crystal and Stephanie with UT Hospice

Friends may drop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 12:00pm - 5:00pm. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with services to follow at 7pm with Jeff "Pete" Higgs officiating.

Graveside services will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am at Grainger Memorial Gardens.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
OCT
9
Service
07:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grainger Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Memories & Condolences
