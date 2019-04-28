Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Imogene Miller Engle, age 91, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and retired from Home Federal after 55 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Edward Engle; sister, Fayetta Miller; and brother, Zeno Miller. Survivors: daughter, Karisa Engle; several nieces and nephews.

Thanks to the staffs of Windsor Gardens Assisted Living and Beverly Park Place for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the mission fund of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church or any local church of your choice.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. The family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Segers officiating.

Mrs. Engle's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
