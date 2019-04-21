|
|
Imogene "Ima" Omeda Chandler
Knoxville, TN
Imogene "Ima" Omeda Chandler age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles E. Chandler, sons Darrell and Larry, grandson Jessie Chandler, parents Elmer and Georgia Bowles, and siblings: June Davis, Phil and Foy Bowles. Imogene was a long time member of Fairview Baptist Church in Tater Valley. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Martin (Bill), grandkids: Kayla (Drew), Brooke, Josh, Jeremy, Justin, Alisha, and Ashley; special great-grandkids: near and dear to her heart Brynleigh and Lochlan Akins, Keelan and Kason Harbison, and other great-grandkids Haley Chandler, Kali Hood, and Kennedy Hood; siblings: Kaye Hodge, Helen Diggs, William (Double) Bowles, special niece, Sharma Lawson, and numerous other nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Elizabeth Anthony of Humana for all her care and support. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Monday, April 22, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Rocky Ramsey officiating. Eulogy by Kayla Akins and Brooke Martin. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Tater Valley for an 11:00 am graveside service. Pallbearers: Drew Akins, Jonathan Harbison, Derek Kee, Bill Martin; and grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019