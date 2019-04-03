Services
Imogene (Jean) O'Neal

Knoxville, TN

Jean O'Neal, 87 of Knoxville entered into eternal rest Sunday,March 31, 2019. Jean retired from the Knox County school system in 2005 after 32 years. She was preceded in death by parents, Irvin and Maude Owens; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and David Surrette; infant son, James Clyde O'Neal; brother, John Owens and infant sister. Jean is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie and Brenda O'Neal, Keith and Andrea O'Neal; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Mike Williams; 6 grandchildren, James, Matthew, Chad, Brendan, Teryn and Zaira.; great-grandchildren, Benton, Zane and Caroline & Several nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens Mausoleum from 12-2 p.m. Service will follow at 2:00 with Rev. Larry Dial

officiating. Entombment will follow at 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
