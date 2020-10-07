1/
Imogene Pavey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene Pavey

Knoxville - Imogene Pavey, age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Sim and Pearl Watt; husbands, William E. Dawson, and Charles Pavey; and several Brothers and Sisters. She is survived by her son Gerald Dawson (Jamie); grandson, Jordan Dawson (Tiffany); 2 great grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 9:45am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a 10:00am Graveside Service Officiated by Donnie Ownby. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
09:45 AM
Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved