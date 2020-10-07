Imogene Pavey
Knoxville - Imogene Pavey, age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Sim and Pearl Watt; husbands, William E. Dawson, and Charles Pavey; and several Brothers and Sisters. She is survived by her son Gerald Dawson (Jamie); grandson, Jordan Dawson (Tiffany); 2 great grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 9:45am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a 10:00am Graveside Service Officiated by Donnie Ownby. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
