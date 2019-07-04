|
Imogene Shults
Knoxville - Imogene Shults, age 93 of Knoxville, passed away on June 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ethel Jefferson Greene; son, Dennis Greene; brother and sister in-law, Garrett and Flora Greene; brothers, Louis, Alford, Roy, Kyle and Carl Greene; sister, Lilly McCurry. Imogene is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Shults; sister, Carolyn (Chris) Boggs; brother, Bob (Susan) Greene; special friends, Robert and Debbie Matthews; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 6th, from 10-12 noon at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Charles Covington officiating. Family and friends will proceed in procession to Seven Island Cemetery for graveside service. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
