Ina Blanche Clapp
Knoxville, TN
Ina Blanche Clapp, age 80, of Corryton, passed away at 7:15 am Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home. She retired from the United Parcel Service after many years of service. She was a member for 55 years at Graveston Baptist Church and a member of Gibbs Ruritan Club. Preceded in death by parents, Ion and Edna Clapp; sisters, Geneva Butler, Agnes Beeler; brothers George "Ross" Clapp, James "Jim" Clapp and Chester Clapp. Survived by sister Willie Lester; brother David "Red" Clapp; and many relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to her many caregivers and Covenant Hospice during her illness. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm-3:00pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a funeral service at 3:00pm, Rev. Todd Clapp and Rev. Richie Beeler officiating. Interment to follow at Graveston Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Kitts officiating. Pallbearers will be the nephews; honorary pallbearers Pete McGhee, Joel Tindell, and Buddy Sharp. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
