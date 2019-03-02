Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Ina Blanche Clapp, age 80, of Corryton, passed away at 7:15 am Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home. She retired from the United Parcel Service after many years of service. She was a member for 55 years at Graveston Baptist Church and a member of Gibbs Ruritan Club. Preceded in death by parents, Ion and Edna Clapp; sisters, Geneva Butler, Agnes Beeler; brothers George "Ross" Clapp, James "Jim" Clapp and Chester Clapp. Survived by sister Willie Lester; brother David "Red" Clapp; and many relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to her many caregivers and Covenant Hospice during her illness. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm-3:00pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a funeral service at 3:00pm, Rev. Todd Clapp and Rev. Richie Beeler officiating. Interment to follow at Graveston Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Kitts officiating. Pallbearers will be the nephews; honorary pallbearers Pete McGhee, Joel Tindell, and Buddy Sharp. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
