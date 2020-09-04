Ina Jean "Peggy" Lane
Knoxville - Ina Jean "Peggy" Lane of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 3, 2020 at the age of 86. She was a kind, loving, generous and caring mother, wife and friend to many people. She was known for always living life to its fullest. Her mantra was to love who needed love and help those who needed help. She always said we were blessed and needed to make sure we were mindful to share our blessings amongst others. She was a very strong lady with a lot of wisdom to share. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren whom she adored. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph R. Lane and son, James L. Lane; parents, George and Leona Crowe; five brothers and two sisters. Survived by sons Wendell, Mike Tony and David whom she thought of as a son; daughters Barbara, Gaye, Tracy, Candi, Karen and Pauline. She leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith. The family would like to thank the staff at NHC Knoxville for loving Peggy so greatly the past 3 years and Caris Hospice for caring for her in her last days. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City with services to follow at 7 pm with Rev. David Asbury officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 for a 2 pm graveside service at Roseberry Church Cemetery, 5430 Rutledge Pike. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com