Ina Lea Gallaher Roe
Knoxville -
Ina Lea Gallaher Roe passed away on June 27, 2019 at ParkWest Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She was born on November 25, 1930 in the Wheat community of East Tennessee.
Ina Lea lived in Wheat before moving to the Windrock community outside of Oliver Springs as a teenager. She later lived in Princeton, NJ and in Rhea County, TN at Watts Bar Estates with her husband of nearly 50 years Donald Roe.
Roe was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Ina Lea earned a masters degree in medical technology at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA where she also became a professor of Clinical Laboratory Science. She was active in numerous professional organizations including the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science. She was the editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Medical Technology for 13 years.
Preceded in death by her parents William Ernest Gallaher and Lucile Zimmerman Gallaher and her husband Donald. She is survived by her stepsons and their wives, Fred and Marjorie Roe of Southhampton, NJ; Donald and Linda Roe of Jamison, PA; stepdaughter and her husband Christine and Timothy White of Ewing, NJ, and several step grandchildren. Also, her brother David Ernest Gallaher of Knoxville, TN; nephew Patrick E. Gallaher and niece Amanda C. Gallaher and each of their children.
The family would like to thank all of those at ParkWest who cared for her in the final days. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living Center where she enjoyed living the last 2 years and where she made so many friends.
Private services and interment will be at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, Lyons View Pike. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: ASCLS Education and Research Fund, Inc., 6701 Democracy Blvd., Suite 300, Bethesda, MD 20817.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019