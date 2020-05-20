|
|
Ina Runyan
Newport - Ina Lois "Ivey" Runyan - age 76 of Newport passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Member of Blowing Cave Baptist Church. Ina enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening. Preceded in death by husband, Gary N. Runyan; parents, Isaac and Mary Ivey; brothers, William Ivey and Ralph Ivey; sisters, Betty Hatcher, Evelyn Leda, and Johnny McGaha; and grandson, Michael Shaun Inman. Survived by children, DJ and John Young, Roger and Regina Thornton, Rebecca and Terry White, Jeff and Debbie Thornton; grandchildren, Chassie Inman, Tristen Inman, Loren Inman, Kandesia Henderson, Jasmine Henderson, Dustin White, Kendrick White, Jeremy (Heather) Thornton, Isaac Thornton, Zachariah Thornton, Elizabeth Thornton, Caitlin Valentine, Cory Valentine, Kellie Thornton, Hunter Thornton; brother, Roy Ivey; sisters, Trula Hay, Earnestine (Victor) Wright; special sister-in-law, Goldie Thornton; very special nieces and nephews, Shirley Booker, Chucky Ivey, Kay Shoemaker, Michelle Grizzle and their families. A special Thank You to everyone at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Dandridge, TN and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for such kindness, care, and love given to our family, especially our mother during her stay there. May God bless each of you along with your families. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Burchfield Cemetery in Sevierville for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Fred Cagle officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020