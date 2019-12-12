Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Service
Following Services
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Inell Stewart


1938 - 2019
Inell Stewart Obituary
Inell Stewart

Inell Stewart, born December 12, 1938, departed this life on December 9, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, known to all as "Nanny." She loved to cook, knit, crochet and take long walks. When she wasn't using her gifted hands, she enjoyed watching the Lifetime Channel and the Young and the Restless soap opera.

Preceded in death by her parents, Doc Sr. and Daisy Powell; grandson, Todd Stewart; brothers, William and Doc Powell, Jr.; sisters, Mary Powell and Alfredda Malone.

Survived by her children, Debra (Nathan) Howard, Anita and Angela Stewart, Ralph (Joyce) Stewart, Clarence Stewart, Cheryl Alsup and devoted daughter, Tamala Anderson (Brian Winton); 15 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 20 great great grandchildren; 2 great great great grandchildren; special friends, Wilma Steele and Donnette Allen.

Saturday, December 14, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:0 p.m. with a Home Going Celebration to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Bishop Kevin A. Perry officiating. Interment to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the celebration. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
