|
|
Inez Evon Shelton
Washburn - Inez Evon Shelton-age 93 of Washburn passed away Monday afternoon, October 21, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Mt. Eager Baptist Church since she was 9 years old. She received her Masters Degree of Science from the University of Tennessee and taught school in the Grainger County School System for 41 years. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Paris and Lucinda (Williams) Hamilton, Samuel and Nora (Nicely) Shelton; parents, Rev. Loy and Orpha (Hamilton) Shelton; sisters, Ruth Shelton Clay and husband, Jim; Orena Shelton Clay and husband, Earl; Lillie Mae Shelton Lay; sisters-in-law, Glenda Greene Shelton and Maxine Mayes Shelton; nephews, Scottie Frye, Johnny Clay, Mike Shelton; nieces, Lois Dalton, Rhonda Clay and Pamela Gail Frye.
Survived by sisters, Nancy Shelton Hopson and husband, Howard; Sue Shelton Frye and husband, David; Judy Maureen Shelton Standifer and husband, Howard; brothers, Frank Shelton and Joe Shelton; brother-in-law, Bill Lay along with several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregivers, Michelle Graves, Amanda Graves, Katie Graves and Jeannie Beeler.
Family and friends will meet at 1 P.M. Wednesday for a memorial service at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville with prayer by Rev. Gary Donehew and obituary by Rev. Jerry Savage, then proceeding to Needham Cemetery on Bill Lay's farm, Washburn with prayer by Rev. Stevie Williams with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Needham Cemetery care of Diane Savage. Pallbearers: Tommy Clay, Stevie Williams, Johnny Ray Carpenter, Jeff Hopson, Allen Frye, Ray Seabolt. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019