|
|
Inez Kirby Bean Lewis
Knoxville - Inez Kirby Bean Lewis age 93, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Inez was born in White County, TN on May 3, 1926 to the late Ernest and Azalea Kirby. After a strong desire to help people as a child, Inez attended nursing school at Ft. Sanders and then had a career for over 37 years as a registered nurse. She was a talented musician and could play the dulcimer. Inez was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, with a gentle spirit and a heart to serve others. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Washington Bean; all six siblings. Inez is survived by her sons, George W. Bean and wife Darnell, and J. Thomas Bean; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; husband, J.L. Lewis. Inez's family would like to thank the staff at the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge for their outstanding love and compassion in the way they treated their mother. A celebration of Inez's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Rev. Chuck Farmer officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in memory of Inez K. Lewis. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019