Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Ira Clayton Truxell


1930 - 2019
Ira Clayton Truxell Obituary
Ira Clayton Truxell

Kingston - Ira Clayton Truxell Jr. age 89 of Kingston, formerly of Lynchburg, VA passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Preceded in death by son Stephen Truxell and brother Ray Truxell. Father, Ira Clayton Truxell Sr. and Mother Louise Truxell. Survived by wife Peggy Poland Truxell, son Geary Truxell and wife Connie, stepdaughters; Stephanie Dolsen, Mandy Futrell and Lori Thompson. Grandchildren Gena Taylor and husband Greg, Bret Dolsen, Kristy Dolsen Manahan, Christopher Futrell, Andrew Futrell, Charlotte Thompson, Great Grandchildren Clayton Michael Taylor, Katherine Manahan, Everett Manahan, special friend Bill Coates. A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Matt Edmonds, will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. Burial will be held at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, VA. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Truxell Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
