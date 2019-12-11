Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland West Cemetery.
Irene Arwood Obituary
Irene Arwood

Knoxville - Irene Beatrice Arwood (Coakley), 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 8, 2019.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Doyle Arwood; her parents, Hugh and Bonnie Coakley; and her sisters and brother.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Bill) Mead and Bunnie Arwood; grandchildren, Joshua Mead, Zachary (Reagan) Mead, and Ashley Lynch; and nieces and nephews.

Greeting of Friends and Family will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 6:30 PM, officiated by Kenny Mead. Interment will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM in Berry Highland West Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home for their exceptional care of Doyle and Irene.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Irene's name to Alzheimer's Tennessee at https://www.alztennessee.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BerryHighlandWest.com for the Arwood family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
