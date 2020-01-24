|
|
Irene Battle Clark
Knoxville - Irene Battle Clark, age 95, was born on November 11, 1924 in Fort Valley, Georgia to William and Ruby Drain Battle. She gained her heavenly wings on January 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. In her early years, she was a Beautician in the Knoxville area and later retired from Baptist Hospital after 25 years of service.
Irene was preceded in death by her son, Heber Clark Jr.; daughter, Minnie Irene Clark; grandson, Brandon Love; granddaughter, Annie Yvette Sutton; both parents, William Battle and Ruby Drain Battle Collins; brothers, Juby, David and Bennie Battle; sister, Annie Ruth Battle; sons-in law, Clifton Chesney and Lewis Henry Sutton; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Love; sister-in-law, Sarah Battle.
Left to cherish her memory: sons, Benjamin Love of Knoxville, TN and David Moses Clark of West Point, NY; daughters, Annie Mae Battle, Susie Clark, Ruby Sutton of Havelock, NC, Rosa Clark, Ms. Willie B. Clark of Hermitage, TN, Minnie Chesney, Desiree Clark of Marietta, GA; several grandchildren, , great and great great grandchildren; brother, Henry Battle of Walnut, CA; sisters, Mildred Porterfield, Dr. Ruby P. Cochran, Mittie Wilson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Celebration of a Life Well Lived to follow at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Steve A. Simpson, Sr. will officiatie. Entombment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or
www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020