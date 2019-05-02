Services
Irene Burchfield Whaley, age 98 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She had been a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Pigeon Forge since 1958.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murrell R. Whaley; parents, Wade and Ida Burchfield; sister, Pauline Cooper; and brothers, Loy, Horace and Joe Burchfield.

Survivors: Sons and Daughters-in-law: Jim and Margaret Whaley, Eddie and Mary Lou Whaley; Daughters and Sons-in-law: Glenda and Lynn Loveday, Barbara and Larry Barker; 15 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren; Special Daughter: Faye Wiggins; Special Granddaughter: Ladda Reed and husband Stan; Many Nieces and nephews; Her Church family, her Dollywood family, and a multitude of great friends throughout Sevier County and her hometown, Pigeon Forge.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Eric Littleton and Amedisys Hospice.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Pigeon Forge, P.O. Box 98, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868.

The family will receive friends 4-6:30 PM Thursday with

funeral service following at 7 PM at First Baptist Church, Pigeon Forge with Rev. Wayne Cook officiating. Interment 11 AM Friday in Pigeon Forge Baptist Cemetery. Grandsons and Great Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
