Irene Elizabeth Buckley
Irene Elizabeth Buckley

Knoxville - Irene Elizabeth Buckley, age 76, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on May 20, 1944 in Santa Barbara, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles C. Buckley and Naomi E. Buckley and sister, Diane E. Buckley, all of Knoxville. She is survived by brother, Lewis E. Buckley and sister, Marie E. Buckley, both of Knoxville. Following her written instructions, there will be no visitation or funeral service. She will be buried privately at Greenwood Cemetery. Irene grew up in Los Angeles and in South Knoxville. She graduated from South High School in 1962; she worked in the Card and Pipe Shop on Gay Street, Watson's and retired from Indian Gap. She was a long time member of Woodlawn Christian Church. Memorial donations may be made to Woodlawn Christian Church, 4339 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. A graveside service will be held, at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
