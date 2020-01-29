|
Irene Simonian
Powell - Irene Simonian age 90, of Powell, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Edgewater Baptist Church in Chicago before moving to Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her husband Moises Simonian of 60 years. She is survived by son Daniel Simonian, grandchildren: Jennifer Gaston, Jonathan Simonian, Jesse Simonian, and Thomas Simonian; great grandchildren: Caleb Gaston, Jaylen Gaston, Braden Gaston, Avery Kate Simonian, and Bryson Simonian; and sister-in-law Blanca Simonian. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Tim McGee. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:45 am at Edgewood Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020