Iris Fayne Booker Wolfenbarger Davis
Knoxville, TN
Mrs. Iris Fayne Booker Wolfenbarger Davis - age 95, of Knoxville, departed this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on February 20, 2019 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab Center. She was a long-time and oldest living member of Walridge Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Ethie Booker and her step¬mother Stella Greenlee Booker, her first husband of 28 years Detester Wolfenbarger and her second husband of 21 years William Vaughan Davis. Both were combat veterans of World War II. She is also preceded in death by her sisters Mrs. Fern Booker Dukes of Kokomo, Indiana, Mrs. Ruby Booker Colson of Knoxville, Mrs. Jewel Booker Onks of Knoxville, Mrs. Opel Booker Washam of Luttrell, Tennessee, Mrs. Evelyn Booker Hunley of Knoxville, Mrs. Jean Booker Denny of New Albany, Indiana, Mrs. Margaret Booker Harmon of Lanesville, Indiana, Ms. Frankie Booker Renfro of Morristown, Tennessee, Ms. Bonita Booker Wright of Edinburgh, Indiana, Ms. Judy Booker Murphy of Edinburgh, Indiana, by her brother Mr. Allen Wayne Booker of New Albany, Indiana, and Mrs. Davis' infant brothers Charles Thomas Booker, who died in 1927, and Dennis Ray Booker, who died in 1943. She is survived by her son Mr. Dee Wayne Wolfenbarger of Knoxville, Tennessee, her granddaughter, Mrs. Rachel Melissa Wolfenbarger Crawley, her grandson-in-law Warrant Officer 4 Kent A. Crawley, USMC, of Partlow, Virginia, her great-granddaughters Hannah Elizabeth Crawley, Grace Ann Crawley, her great-grandson Kent Aaron Crawley, Jr., and her ex-daughter-in-law Linda C. Wolfenbarger, of Dickson, Tennessee. She is also survived by her sisters Mrs. Charlotte Booker Pickett of Edinburg, Indiana, Mrs. Janet Booker Haycox of Athens, Alabama, Mrs. Mary Helen Booker McDonald of New Salisbury, Indiana, Mrs. Faye Booker Nelson of New Albany, Indiana, Ms. Brenda Booker Nichols of Edinburgh, Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins.Mynatt's Funeral Home in Fountain City, Tennessee, will be in charge of all arrangements. Family and friends are asked to meet for the interment (graveside) services at Greenwood Cemetery. The graveside service will commence at 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Onks, Eugene Onks, Eddie Hunley, Mitchell Burnett, Randy Burnett, William E. Greene, Marty Hunley, and J. T. Washam. The graveside service will be officiated by the Reverends Charles Whitson and Toby Webber.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019