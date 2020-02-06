Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Iris Irene White


1945 - 2020
Iris Irene White Obituary
Iris Irene White

Knoxville - Iris Irene White, age 74, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Leconte Medical Center. She attended Bethel Baptist Church, Sevierville. She was a supervisor with Shoneys for over 25 years. She was an avid Crocheter and loved college and professional football and basketball. Preceded in death by parents; Harvey and Ora Lee Vann, sister, Patricia Allen, son; Terry White, and nephew; Christopher Dyke. She is survived by daughters; Cynthia (Robert) Dockery, and Melissa (Bruce) Luyster. Grandchildren; Randall (Melanie) Williams, Anthony (Joy)White, Daniel Luyster, Johnathan (Serena) Dockery, Laura and Jacob White, Victoria Luyster, Tiffany Baker, Kaitlyn White, great grandchildren; Cainen Williams, Pearl White, Daniel White, Greyson Dockery, Patrick White, Gracie White and Damian Whitley, sisters; Sandra Dyke, Linda Stinnett, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00pm Sunday February, 9 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm Pam (Queen) Stoutt Eulogist. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
